Tamarind Fruit: Uses & Health Benefits of Tamarind

Tamarind is a sweet sour candy-like fruit that is enjoyed around the world. The tamarind tree is popular around the world for its beauty and its fruit. Tamarinds are leguminous trees that bear fruit in the form of a bean-like pod. Tamarind is eaten raw and its pulp is also used in cooking.

The leaves, beans, bark, and wood of the tamarind tree have a wide variety of uses and they are used in making chutneys, sauces, candies, and drinks. They have been used as traditional medicine for years and have various nutrients like potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, vitamin B1, and vitamin B3. Let's have a quick look at the health benefits of tamarind.