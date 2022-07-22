Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fit  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Monkeypox in India: Country's Third Case Confirmed in Kerala

Monkeypox in India: Country's Third Case Confirmed in Kerala

Monkeypox in India: The patient is a 35 year old man who had just returned from UAE.
FIT
Fit
Published:

3rd Monkeypox case in India

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>3rd Monkeypox case in India</p></div>

A third case of Monkeypox was confirmed in India on Friday, 22 July.

The patient is a 35 year old man from Mallapuram, Kerala who had recently returned from the UAE on July 6th, reported PTI.

He was reportedly admitted to Manjerry Medical College Hospital on 13 July, and began showing symptoms on 15 July, said Kerala Health Minister, Veena George, adding that his family and close relations are under observation.

(This is a developing story, and will be updated further.)

Also ReadSecond Case of Monkeypox in India: ‘It’s Nothing Like COVID’ Say Experts

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT