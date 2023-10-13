'Find Out Condition Of Foetus': SC Tells AIIMS On Aborting 26-Week-Old Pregnancy

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, hearing an abortion plea for a 26-week old pregnancy on Friday, 13 October, has asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to submit a report on the foetus' and the pregnant woman's by Monday, 16 October.

The apex court asked AIIMS to study:

if the "foetus is suffering from any substantial abnormality"

if the medicines that the woman is taking would have any affect on her carrying the pregnancy further

the mental and physical condition of the pregnant woman

if there's any alternate medication for postpartum psychosis that the woman can be put on that won't harm the foetus

according to Bar & Bench.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra was hearing the plea of a married woman who was seeking to terminate her 26-week pregnancy.

What has happened till now: This comes a day after the bench had said that they couldn't infringe on the rights of the baby (foetus) to protect the rights of the pregnant woman – mentioning the need to find a "balance" between the two.