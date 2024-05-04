3 Ingredients, 12 Recipes: Beat the Summer Heat With These Easy Cooling Drinks

Summer time is when our need for hydration goes up and along with that go up our calories, sugar, and salt consumption too.

But hydration and electrolytes both are essential. So how can one ensure that we meet both these needs while staying true to our health goal? Is it even possible? Absolutely.

Just add these three super cooling ingredients (gond, rice water, and sattu) and these 12 super easy, super healthy, and cooling drinks to your summer drinks arsenal and you’ll be set to take the rising mercury is style.