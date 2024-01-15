11 Benefits Of Soaking In Sunlight For 15 Minutes Daily

1. The less sunlight you get, the higher your chances of being diagnosed with prostate cancer. It is believed that lack of sunlight increases the risk of prostate cancer.

2. The stress hormone is known as cortisol which increases your appetite and further leads to weight gain. It is found that through more exposure to bright light, cortisol levels are decreased.

3. The sun being one of the richest sources of vitamin D is essential for good health. Vitamin D supports your immune system and protects against dementia and aging of the brain, minimizing asthmatic symptoms as well as improving the health of your teeth and bone density.

4. Morning sunlight benefits people suffering from depression and improves their mood and mental health. There are chances of being diagnosed with seasonal affective disorder (SAD) due to less sun exposure.

5. The body’s stores of nitrogen oxides are released into the bloodstream on exposure to the sun which decreases blood pressure due to the expansion of blood vessels. Vitamin D is one of the most powerful hormones for regulating blood pressure.

6. People living at higher latitudes who receive less direct sunlight have a higher incidence and prevalence of multiple sclerosis.