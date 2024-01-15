11 Benefits Of Soaking In Sunlight For 15 Minutes Daily

There are amazing benefits to sunbathing and spending time in the sun. Exposure to sunlight helps to boost mood, which results in better sleep, and helps vitamin D production which further strengthens bones and helps fight certain diseases. However, because of the risks associated with too much sun exposure, limit your exposure time and wear sunscreen SPF 30 or above. Unprotected sunbathing results in sun rashes, sunburns, and a greater chance of developing melanoma. Without enough sun exposure, the serotonin levels can dip. Low levels of serotonin are associated with a higher risk of major depression with seasonal patterns (formerly known as seasonal affective disorder or SAD), a form of depression triggered by the changing seasons.
Humans are diurnal, which means exposure to natural light is crucial to our well-being. Mental and physical health is supported by viewing light through the eyes which then gets transmitted to all parts of the body. Sitting in the sun, or even exposure to natural sunlight has more benefits than just helping boost vitamin D levels.
1. The less sunlight you get, the higher your chances of being diagnosed with prostate cancer. It is believed that lack of sunlight increases the risk of prostate cancer.
2. The stress hormone is known as cortisol which increases your appetite and further leads to weight gain. It is found that through more exposure to bright light, cortisol levels are decreased.
3. The sun being one of the richest sources of vitamin D is essential for good health. Vitamin D supports your immune system and protects against dementia and aging of the brain, minimizing asthmatic symptoms as well as improving the health of your teeth and bone density.
4. Morning sunlight benefits people suffering from depression and improves their mood and mental health. There are chances of being diagnosed with seasonal affective disorder (SAD) due to less sun exposure.
5. The body’s stores of nitrogen oxides are released into the bloodstream on exposure to the sun which decreases blood pressure due to the expansion of blood vessels. Vitamin D is one of the most powerful hormones for regulating blood pressure.
6. People living at higher latitudes who receive less direct sunlight have a higher incidence and prevalence of multiple sclerosis.
7. Psoriasis is a skin disease in which red, dry plaques are produced which thicken the skin and is believed to be a non-curable disease. Light therapy is used for the treatment of psoriasis and is known as phototherapy. The sun is the source of light and therefore, sunlight can help reduce psoriasis.
8. Vitiligo caused by an auto-immune process is treated with ultraviolet light exposure in combination with a drug.
9. Adults and children who have significantly lower levels of Vitamin D in their blood suffer from uncontrolled asthma. And people who use corticosteroids have a higher risk of acquiring Vitamin D deficiency. Hence asthma patients are advised to sit more in sunlight.
10. Sunlight helps in weight management. Sunbathing is great if you want to lose weight. Apart from providing a great tan, sunlight has amazing skin benefits as well like healing fungal infections.
11. Sunlight allows your body to produce Vitamin D and in turn, stimulates the growth of your hair and prevents hair loss. It is important to also remember that overexposure to sunlight does more damage than good.
