7 Health Benefits Of Lettuce

1. Fights inflammation

The proteins in lettuce, especially the lipoxygenase, help control inflammation. According to a study, lettuce is used in folk medicine to relieve inflammation. The vitamins A, E, and K in lettuce help lower inflammation. It is believed that the darker the lettuce, the more antioxidants it has and the better it fights inflammation. Lettuce is also known as pain-safe food.

2. Aids weight loss

Lettuce is said to be an ideal weight-loss food because of its calories. One serving of lettuce contains just 5 calories. Lettuce helps bridge the micronutrient gap that is hard to achieve on a low-calorie diet. In addition, lettuce is also low in energy density especially the Romaine lettuce, which is 95% water and offers 1 gram of fiber per cup. Fiber helps keep you full and discourages binging. Darker varieties like Romaine lettuce have a higher nutrient content.

3. Promotes brain health

Extreme cases of brain harm can lead to the death of neuronal cells, leading to severe brain diseases like Alzheimer’s. The lettuce extracts, as per numerous studies, had controlled this neuronal cell death due to its role in GSD or glucose/serum deprivation. Lettuce is also rich in dietary nitrate. This compound is converted to nitric oxide in the body, which is a cellular signaling molecule that promotes endothelial function. The reduction of endothelial function contributes to cognitive decline and other neurological disorders related to aging. The intake of lettuce can slow this down.