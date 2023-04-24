10 Best Immunity Boosting Foods and Drinks For Summers

1. Curd and yogurt are the best foods to be consumed in summer since they keep the body cool and are rich in probiotics that are extremely beneficial for our bodies in the summer. Probiotics have various benefits and are great immunity boosters. They boost immunity keeping the digestion, heart, and allergies in check. You can consume curd as a dessert with nuts and honey or eat it along with a meal.

2. Ginger is considered as a superfood and many people are under a misconception that ginger should be avoided in summer but the good news is that ginger is beneficial even in the winters and you don't need to skip the ginger tea. Ginger helps produce sweat and keep the body temperature in control. Just remember not to take more than 4 grams of ginger a day.

3. Papaya contains a special enzyme called papain that helps improve digestion thus keeping the digestive tract healthy. Summer can take a toll on our digestive system, papaya has a high amount of water and fiber content besides the enzymes that help break down the foods and protects the lining tissues in the digestive tract. Papaya is also rich in vitamin C, an antioxidant that builds immunity.

4. Almonds are filled with vitamin E which is also important for strengthening the immune system. Antioxidants present in almonds help fight infections and is key to a healthy immune system. Vitamin E needs fats to be absorbed by the body and almonds are filled with both vitamins and fats.