5 Summer Fruits to Keep You Cool

Enjoy these fruits to keep yourself hydrated this summer with several other benefits.
Summers are for ice creams, seasonal fruits, and fun summer drinks. But the heatwave and rising temperatures every year make it difficult for us to enjoy the summer and make it a challenge to go through a summer day without complaining about the heat.
The kinds of foods we eat and drinks we enjoy can make a huge difference. Therefore, here is a list of fruits you can enjoy this summer and we have listed all the benefits for you.
Although watermelons can be enjoyed throughout the year, nothing beats a glass of watermelon juice or just pieces of this fruit in summer.
Watermelon is loaded with nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C, B6, potassium, and the super anti-oxidants lycopene and beta-carotene. These antioxidants help prevent cell damage, and research has proven it also prevents cancer. They are good for our heart and prevent artery-clogging.
Peaches are among the Juicy fruits that keep your body hydrated in the summer and help your body fight the heatwave. Besides, as per the doctors of Cleveland Clinic, they are a good source of vitamin A and C, antioxidants, and fiber.
They are good for the skin, a source of antioxidants and fiber, which improve digestion, keeps the skin healthy, protect from UV damage, and helps retain moisture. It prevents inflammation, strengthens the immune system, and protects from breast cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease.
Another favorite fruit during summer is – papaya. Papaya can be eaten raw, dried, ripe, or unripe. They are rich in nutrients like Vitamin A and C, folate, and various phytochemicals.
This fruit is a rich source of papain, a compound good for gastrointestinal health. It also helps cure indigestion and bloating, a common problem during summer. Papaya is also a good source of beta-carotene which prevents skin damage and reduces inflammation. Papaya contains a decent amount of antioxidants and helps prevent cancer or serious heart diseases.
Litchis are known for their sweet and juicy taste. Litchi and mango are the two common fruits found commonly in the market during the summer. Litchis are rich in potassium, polyphenols, and vitamins. They help maintain blood pressure and sodium levels. Since they are rich in antioxidants, litchis boost immunity, prevent cancer, and reduce inflammation.
Ice apples are the seasonal fruits popular during summers. They are great fruit to binge eat in summers as they help get rid of toxins and help maintain the body’s natural temperature.
It is also known as nungu, palmyra palm, or ice apple. They are extremely beneficial, especially to beat the heat. They look similar to lychee and taste like tender coconuts. They are usually found in the southern parts of India and are considered a must-have summer fruit. Besides, it is also a natural coolant and is known to be a perfect mix of minerals and sugars that are needed by the body.
Kiwis contain an equal amount of Vitamin C as compared to oranges. Since they are a part of exotic fruits, kiwis are a delight to the taste buds. They are among the best fruits for summer since they are known for the unique cooling effect they have on the body and are packed with Vitamin E, potassium, and fiber.
