Explained| Why Is Popcorn So Expensive in Cinema Halls?

On 3 January, the Supreme Court held that cinema halls can prohibit patrons from carrying food and beverages into theatres. The bench, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, added that cinema halls have the right to set the terms and conditions for the sale of food items.

Food is an integral part of the cinema-viewing experience for many and yet, several people have complained about the exorbitant F&B (food and beverage) prices in multiplexes. What makes cinema food so expensive? Why is there a need for such a huge markup?