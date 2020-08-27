In a Post COVID World, I Miss Cinema Halls The Most

I'm a BIGGGG cinema-going person. There's something absolutely magical about briefly succumbing to the darkness of a movie theatre - regardless of whether you're alone or with people. On some days, being cut out from the rest of the world, for just a couple of hours, made disappointing trashy films also worth it.

Having said that, I still can't deny that in a pre-coronavirus world I often found myself complaining that the movie theatre was "too far" or simply - "Why can't they just release the film on Netflix? I already pay for it."

Little did I know..