PVR CEO Addresses ‘False and Negative Info About ‘Brahmastra’’ Online & in Media

Kamal Gianchandani, the CEO of PVR, took to social media to address the reports about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra and clarified that PVR made Rs 8.18 crore Nett at the box office for the film on day 1.
After the film's release, certain reports had claimed that the film caused a loss of Rs 800 crore to cinema chains like PVR and INOX.
Gianchandani tweeted, "It amazes me, the false and negative info about @BrahmastraFilm on the internet and in the media. Is it a lack of understanding or is it intentionally designed to cast doubts?"
Gianchandani further shared the earnings for recent releases, namely Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, K.G.F: Chapter 2, and Bhool Bhulaiyya 2.
"To put this in context, some of the recent suoer-hits recorded at #PVR day 1, Sooryavanshi - 5.08 cr, Gangubai K - 2.48 cr, RRR - 8.64 cr, KGF 2 - 11.95 cr, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - 3.26 cr," he tweeted.
Gianchandani concluded, "The simple take-away is that the paying audiences are enjoying the film and spreading a positive word about it. #PVR is having a fabulous weekend which is so encouraging given the massive lineup of films over the next 3 months!"
Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna, released on 9 September.
Sharing the film's earnings at the worldwide box office, director Ayan Mukerji wrote, "BRAHMĀSTRA DAY 1 Gratitude. Excitement. Hope. A Big Thank You to Everyone Everywhere who has gone to the Cinemas to experience Brahmāstra, keeping our movie-going culture, vibrant and dynamic. Looking forward to the next few days…"
