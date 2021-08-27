What is ISIS-K, the Group Behind Kabul Blasts? What's Its Rivalry With Taliban?

An attack on a crowd gathered outside Kabul’s airport on 26 August 2021, has left at least 60 people dead, including at least a dozen US Marines. ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the coordinated suicide bomb and gun assault, which came just days after President Joe Biden warned that the group – an affiliate of the Islamic State group operating in Afghanistan – was “seeking to target the airport and attack US and allied forces and innocent civilians.”

Amira Jadoon, a terrorism expert at the US Military Academy West Point , and Andrew Mines, a research fellow at the George Washington University’s Program on Extremism , have been tracking ISIS-K for years and answered our questions about who the terrorist group is, and the threat it poses in a destabilised Afghanistan.