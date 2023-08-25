Explained: WFI Suspended – But Why? What Does It Mean for Indian Wrestlers?

After months of tumult, amid serious allegations against the erstwhile administrators and uncertainties about the ensuing ones, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has been handed a suspension order by the international wrestling governing body, United World Wrestling (UWW).

While UWW’s decision will not come as a surprise for the ones closely following the Indian wrestling melee, in this article, we will explain all that you need to know about the suspension, and its possible effects.