TMC Nominates Ex-Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar to Rajya Sabha

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday, 24 July, nominated former CEO of Prasad Bharati Jawhar Sircar to Rajya Sabha.
(Photo Courtesy: Jawharsircar.com/Altered by The Quint)
The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday, 24 July, nominated former CEO of Prasad Bharati Jawhar Sircar to the Rajya Sabha.
In a tweet, the party wrote, "Mr Sircar spent nearly 42 years in public service and was also the former CEO of Prasar Bharati. His invaluable contribution to public service shall help us serve our country even better!"
The seat fell vacant after TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the West Bengal polls earlier this year.
Sircar has been a civil servant for over four decades and he last served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prasar Bharati. He has also served as the Secretary of the Ministry of Culture from 2008 to February 2012.
At present, he is a part of the internal committee of DIGIPUB News India Foundation, which has been formed with an intent to represent the digital news media organisation.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 24 Jul 2021,02:54 PM IST