TMC vs BJP War of Words After Modi’s Visva Bharati Univ Speech

When asked in a press conference about why she chose to skip the function, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she received 'no invitation, no phone'.

"I have received a request asking me to come to the university when I'm in Bolpur on the 28 December. But I don't have time then. About today's event there was no communication," said Banerjee.

"I congratulate those who have built and saved Visva Bharati. Just because a religious extremist has come now does not mean that they can ruin the university in a day," she further added.

Speaking on the prime minister's Visva Bharati speech, TMC minister and leader Bratya Basu further said that he did not understand why the prime minister wanted to establish Tagore's connection with Gujarat.

"Tagore is a world poet. Why restrict him to a region?" asked Basu.

Basu further said that Modi has spoken a half-truth about Surendranath Tagore, Jnanadanandini Devi. Modi had said that Jnanadanandini borrowed the left-side pallu style of saree-wearing from Gujarati women.

"This is half-truth because Jnanadanandini Devi also borrowed that style from Farsi women but he won't mention Farsi women," said Basu, asserting that it was against the secular principles vouched for by Tagore.