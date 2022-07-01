'India Not for Hindus Only, Current Situation Cause for Fear': Amartya Sen

Nobel laureate and renowned economist Amartya Sen, while expressing "fear" over the country's current political atmosphere, said that there was reason to be afraid, on Thursday, 30 June.

“Yes, I would say there is reason to be afraid now. I think if someone asks me if I'm scared of something, I would say 'yes'," he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Amartya Sen Research Centre in Kolkata's Salt Lake, The Indian Express reported.

"The current situation in the country has become a cause of fear for me now," he added.