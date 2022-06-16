First Look at Ryan Gosling as Ken In Margot Robbie-Starrer 'Barbie'

Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The first glimpse at Ryan Gosling as Ken from Greta Gerwig's upcoming film Barbie is here. Gosling can be seen in a sleeveless, stonewashed denim jacket, jeans, and white boxers with the word 'Ken' on the waistband.
Ryan Gosling as Ken.
Last month, fans also got a glimpse into Margot Robbie as Barbie in a hot pink open-top Corvette styled in polka dots and stripes.
Margot Robbie as Barbie.
If Gerwig's previous films are any indication, and fans think they are, Barbie's first look photos hint that one must be prepared for the film, about the iconic Mattel creation, to stray away from expectations.
Talking about the film, Robbie had earlier told British Vogue, "People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be'. And then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don't'."
Barbie also stars Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Simu Liu, and America Ferrera among others.
