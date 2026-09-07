US Proposes To End H-4 Work Permits: Why Indian Spouses Would be Most Impacted

In August this year, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) added a rule to its regulatory agenda, titled "Removing H-4 Dependent Spouses From the Classes of Noncitizens Eligible for Employment Authorisation". If finalised, it would end the ability of H-1B spouses (or H-4 visa holders) to work in the US, reversing a policy in place since 2015.

This article explains what the rule would do, why the administration is pursuing it, the main arguments on each side, and the legal questions courts would likely examine if the rule is challenged.