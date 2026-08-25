Trump's $103,000 H-1B Fee is a Way to Bypass Court Defeat. How Will It Play Out?

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On 19 September last year, US President Donald Trump issued a presidential proclamation imposing a $100,000 fee for H-1B visas filed on or after 21 September 2025. The administration justified this under sections of the same presidential powers used to restrict the entry of certain non-citizens during national emergencies.
The immigrant community immediately pushed back. The legal objection was fundamental: the president used entry-restriction authority to impose what was functionally a tax or a fee—something only Congress has the power to do. Courts agreed.
On 8 June this year, the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts struck down the $100,000 fee in California et al. v. Mullin. The court found that the administration lacked legal authority to impose the fee through a presidential proclamation.
Only 85 payments were made under the proclamation before it was blocked—a number that itself speaks to the chilling effect it had on H-1B filings. The government's request to stay the ruling pending appeal was denied.
The shift in legal strategy is deliberate and significant. Rather than relying on the presidential powers which the court found insufficient, the DHS is now invoking its authority to set a fees recovering the full costs of immigration adjudication and naturalisation services and its authority to reimburse other agency appropriations for immigration-related expenses.
The proclamation fee failed because the president used entry-restriction authority to generate revenue. A rulemaking is on firmer statutory footing as Congress expressly authorised fee-setting to recover the full costs of adjudication services.
The proposed $103,265 is not calculated based on what it costs the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to adjudicate one H-1B petition. It is calculated by dividing $8.77 billion in total government costs spread across six agencies by 85,000 petitions. Only 34.2 percent of that revenue goes to the USCIS. The remaining 65.8 percent funds the Executive Office for Immigration Review, the Department of Labor, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Department of State, and the Customs and Border Protection.
Perhaps the most alarming provision in this rule is language buried in the preamble, which states: "The proposed fee, when required, would be in addition to any other applicable fees or payments, including any separate payment obligation required by a presidential proclamation."
The DHS explicitly acknowledges that if the First Circuit Court of Appeals reverses the Massachusetts court's ruling and reinstates the $100,000 proclamation payment, employers could be required to pay both simultaneously.
A close look at where the money actually goes raises further concerns.
H-1B cap-subject petitioners are being asked to fund $2.96 billion for immigration court operations, including:
8,400 new court positions
$1.21 billion for Department of Labor wage enforcement, H-2A, H-2B, and PERM (Program Electronic Review Management) programmes
$1.05 billion for ICE-vetting operations and the Student and Exchange Visitor Program;
$484 million for State Department consular operations, refugee resettlement programmes, and fraud detection.
The DHS's own regulatory analysis confirms that 76 percent of small entities filing H-1B visas would face a cost increase exceeding one percent of their annual revenue the threshold DHS itself uses to define significant economic impact.
The DHS considered whether to exempt small employers from the fee and refused to do so, arguing that exemptions would create perverse incentives and lead to revenue shortfalls.
This rule, if finalised, would apply to all 85,000 H-1B visas filed on or after the rule's effective date. Unlike the $100,000 proclamation fee which exempted certain individuals who were already present within the US, this proposed rule contains no such exemption. All petitioners, regardless of their physical location or current immigration status, would be subject to the fee.
The DHS has done what any determined agency does when a court blocks its preferred policy: it found a new legal pathway and moved quickly. The $103,265 fee is not arbitrary; it is carefully constructed to survive the legal challenge that killed its predecessor.
But being more legally defensible does not mean legally sound. The core tension whether a charge of this size and scope qualifies as a lawful fee or an unauthorised tax will almost certainly be litigated. Courts will decide whether Congress's grant of fee-setting authority extends this far.
(Sai Srinivas Reddy Bhumireddy is an Attorney at Law, licensed in the State of Indiana, US, practicing in Immigration Law, Family Law, and Personal Injury. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint does not endorse or is responsible for them.)
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