Explained: New Visa Limits Put Foreign Students at Risk in Trump's America

International enrollment grew steadily at US colleges and universities, from about 565,000 students in the 2004-05 school year to more than 1 million by the 2015-16 academic year.

Growth then slowed during the first Trump administration but began rising again after 2021.

The concentration is much higher in some programs and institutions. At Purdue, for example, international students make up 63 percent of graduate students in mechanical engineering. At Columbia University, non-US residents made up 53 percent of graduate students in the fall of 2024.

Since 2024, the greatest number of international students has come from India. The next largest group is students from China. For more than a decade, students from China made up the largest group of international students in the US But the number of Chinese students has dropped over the past several years.

International students are important for university finances, too. Most of these students are not eligible for US federal student aid or loans.

More than half of international students report “personal or family funds” as their primary source of financial support to help pay for their education. These students contributed nearly US$55 billion to the US economy in 2024, according to the international student exchange nonprofit Institute of International Education.