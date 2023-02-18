How Undercover Reporters Caught ‘Team Jorge’ & What This Means for India

An investigation by an international consortium of reporters has exposed an Israel-based global disinformation unit called 'Team Jorge' that has allegedly meddled in elections of various countries, including that of India.

Team Jorge is linked with software to operate fake social media campaigns across countries, and is said to have interfered with more than 30 elections around the world, reported The Guardian.

The workings of the elaborate undercover operation that shed light on disinformation operatives working in the shadows, was leaked to The Guardian.

Here is all you need to know about the issue and how it affects India.