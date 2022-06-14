'Apologise to Muslims': Hackers' Message on Thane Police Site Amid Prophet Row

The website of the Thane city police commissionerate was hacked on Tuesday, 14 June, with a message calling for the central government to apologise to Muslims all over the world.

This comes after clashes took place in several parts of the country over former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

The message on the website said that it had been hacked by "one hat cyber team".