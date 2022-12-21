What If Twitter Bans Rival Platforms Like Mastodon? The Good, Bad, and Ugly

Twitter rolled out a policy on Sunday, 18 December, that rattled several of its users. The proposed policy would have disallowed:

Accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social media platforms

Tweets containing "free promotion" of other social media platforms

Content that contains links or usernames of other social media handles

However, it would have still allowed:

Ads promoting social media platforms

Cross-posted content from any social media platform

Users who violated this policy risked getting temporarily banned from the platform.