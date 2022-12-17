Activist Khalid Beydoun Responds to His Twitter Account Being Withheld in India

After his Twitter account was withheld in India "in response to a legal demand", activist and columnist Khalid Beydoun, on Saturday, 17 December, took to Instagram to write, "As a constitutional law professor, free speech and fighting authoritarianism hit close to home on a number of fronts. If the BJP and Hindutva zealots think they can cancel me, they’re wrong, I’ll only get stronger."

Beydoun's Twitter account was reportedly withheld on 13 December.

A strong critic of the Narendra Modi administration, the activist has often spoken against the BJP-led Indian government.