Is it Even a Celebration If It’s Not Celebrated Equally? Ariel’s Latest Film Asks

For a lot of us, the festive season is the best time of the year. With cheer and celebrations all around, people tend to indulge more in joy than slogging for work.

However that being said, when we see the festive season through a gender lens, reality seems a little different from what most men are used to seeing.

Festive season means more celebrations, more parties and hence more food to be cooked, more clothes to be washed and more household chores to be done.

More often than not, the burden of these household chores falls significantly more on women than on men.