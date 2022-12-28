Is it Even a Celebration If It’s Not Celebrated Equally? Ariel’s Latest Film Asks
Image Credit: Ariel India
For a lot of us, the festive season is the best time of the year. With cheer and celebrations all around, people tend to indulge more in joy than slogging for work.
However that being said, when we see the festive season through a gender lens, reality seems a little different from what most men are used to seeing.
Festive season means more celebrations, more parties and hence more food to be cooked, more clothes to be washed and more household chores to be done.
More often than not, the burden of these household chores falls significantly more on women than on men.
This unequal distribution of household chores is particularly notable during festive season. Household chores like laundry, cleaning, or cooking, significantly increase during the festive season and as a result, women are seen doing household chores during the festive season significantly more than men.
A new study released by an independent third party revealed that only 27% women felt that their husbands share the household load equally during the festive season. Thus, preventing women from being part of celebrations equally.
This inspired Ariel India to highlight this unfair unequal distribution of household chores specifically during celebration through its latest film.
With its latest film #CelebrateEqual, Ariel has tried to capture the sentiment of women and raises a pertinent question – ‘is it truly a celebration if it's not equal?’
The film depicts a modern day married couple who have just wrapped up a house party.
Without delving much into the dialogues, the film brilliantly shows the unequal burden of household chores. As per a survey, even now 61%* of women believe that they do not get to fully enjoy the celebrations because of the unequal burden of household chores.
When the husband is gleefully looking at the party pictures, the wife innocently asks him to show pictures with her in them. Smile turns to guilt and she conveys everything she needed to.
The film leaves us with the pertinent question: Is it truly a celebration if it’s not EQUAL?
Ariel, one of India's leading detergent brand, has garnered a reputation for starting conversations around gender roles in the household.
This isn't the first time Ariel India has indulged us in a delicate conversation like this one.
Ariel has been championing the cause of equality and inclusion since 2015. It has been raising pertinent questions on household equality through its movement #ShareTheLoad and supporting inclusion through its campaign #MakeItPossible. #CelebrateEqual is another effort in this direction furthering the cause of gender equality in households.
You can watch Ariel India's latest film #CelebrateEqual in the above embedded window or by clicking here.
*Disclaimer: Based on a 3rd party survey conducted by Momspresso with 400 respondents
