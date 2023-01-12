Tech Glitch Causes Delays for Airline Passengers in US: Could India Be Next?

Normal air traffic operations were disrupted in several parts of the US on Wednesday, 11 January, following a system outage.
Specifically, the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) System, operated by the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA), "was not processing updated information."
After acknowledging that its NOTAM system had "failed", the country's civil aviation regulator took a call and "ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 am Eastern Time."
Even though it lasted only for a few hours, the hold-up had far-reaching consequences, with USA Today reporting that around 10,000 flights had been delayed or cancelled.
As details about the US outage continue to pour in, what was the reason behind it? Could something similar happen in India? If so, are we prepared for it? Let's take a look.
Corrupted files? The NOTAM outage that led to a nationwide ground stop of domestic flights in the US has been traced back to "a damaged database file," the FAA said, as per a CNN report.
Centralisation? NOTAMs in the US are displayed on a monitor that also provides the scheduled flight path. It is a centralised system, making it all the more susceptible to glitches or failures, according to a report by The Indian Express.
Poor management? In addition to overcrowding at US airports, staff shortages and poor infrastructure may have also exacerbated the crisis sparked by the system failure, the report added.
Cyberattack? While the White House has ruled out that the outage was caused by a cyberattack, ABC reporter Sam Sweeney pointed out that the NOTAM system in Canada was also down for over three hours on Wednesday morning. "Officials say they don’t believe the two are linked," he clarified.
US President Joe Biden has directed the Department of Transportation to conduct an investigation of the system outage.
Both the US and India publish NOTAMs before flight operations, but there are a few differences. For starters, NOTAM in India stands for Notice to Airmen, and they are issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is the authority that is responsible for setting the standards of a NOTAM.
What is a NOTAM?
Putting it in terms we'd better understand, Bhalla further said, "Let’s say tomorrow there’s this heavy jam because of fog in Delhi and the transport authority tells us that NH8 will have work-in-progress, so don’t use that expressway...so you’ll get a notice through various platforms like the newspaper or WhatsApp, that during this time this passage should be avoided."
In the past, ship captains who navigate the high seas were similarly warned about hazards through something called Notice to Mariners.
NOTAMs usually contain information pertaining to:
Occurrence or correction of major defects or impediments in the maneuvering area
Changes to and limitations on availability of fuel, oil, and oxygen
Presence of hazards which affect air navigation (including obstacles, military exercises, displays, races, major parachuting events outside promulgated sites)
Changes in hazardous conditions due to snow, slush, ice or water on the movement area
Outbreaks of epidemics necessitating changes in notified requirements for inoculations and quarantine measures
Forecasts of solar cosmic radiation
Major changes to search and rescue facilities and services available
Establishment, withdrawal, and significant changes in operation of aeronautical services, aerodrome(s), or runways
Establishment, withdrawal, or significant changes made to electronic, visual, and other aids for air navigation
Changes in regulations requiring immediate action
Here's what a NOTAM looks like.
Who is privy to the information in a NOTAM? According to Bhalla, it's all those who are involved in making the flight a success. "These are just random numbers, until and unless you are aware of how to read a NOTAM; you have to decipher the NOTAM, it’s pretty easy to read once you’re actually involved in flight operations, like pilots, engineers, and ATC know it," he said.
Some NOTAMs last for one year and some last for a day, he said, while revealing that pilots who violate these NOTAMs could face penal action.
NOTAMs are issued in series, depending on whether it is an international airport, domestic airport, defence-controlled airport, helipad, or private airstrip.
Pilots need to check "25 nautical miles to either side of your full route of flight" for relevant NOTAMs, The Indian Express reported.
According to the AAI's official website, NOTAMs are distributed in two ways:
Through the Aeronautical Fixed Telecommunication Network (AFTN) – a global system of communication used by air traffic control and other aviation authorities to exchange information.
Any other means besides telecommunication, such as messenger or postal services
"It’s a mandate that the pilot gets a NOTAM before every flight; let’s say if I’m rostered in 10-15 days, I’ll get a NOTAM everyday. As a pilot, even if I’m not flying at the moment, I will still get a NOTAM so that I’m aware of what’s happening," Bhalla said.
Pilots generally receive NOTAMs as hard copies and emails.
Without NOTAMs, flights run the risk of hitting a flock of birds or not receiving a heads-up about slippery conditions on runways.
Giving an hypothetical example, Bhalla said, “If there is a runway closure and a pilot lands there, it could be hazardous for the passengers, because as a pilot, I thought that runway was okay."
"Till the time I don’t have that information, it's not feasible for me to conduct that flight operation," he added.
I've been flying for one-and-a-half years and not faced any issue with India's system, Bhalla asserted.
Underlining the importance of real-time NOTAMs, Bhargava said, "You can give them previous day's information and operate in an environment like Mumbai or Aurangabad or Nagpur, where the weather is generally clear. But if you are in North India, the fog may not have been there yesterday but the fog may be there today." The visibility can be different, he further said.