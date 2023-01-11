All Domestic Flights in US Grounded After Massive System Outage at FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 am eastern time (7:30 pm IST) after a system outage caused massive delays in flights in the United States.

The FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM). "We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected," the agency added.

The flight tracking website FlightAware showed that 1,230 flights within, into or out of the United States were delayed by 7 am eastern time.

The FAA tweeted that it will provide frequent updates as they make progress.