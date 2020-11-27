Iran’s Nuclear Scientist ‘Assassinated’; Iran Alleges Israel Role

Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who Israel has alleged, led the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear programme until it disbanded in the early 2000s was “assassinated” on Friday, 27 November, reported Al Jazeera.



Fakhrizadeh was reportedly shot and injured by the terrorists in his vehicle in a suburb in Tehran. Fakhrizadeh later succumbed to his injuries, reported Al Jazeera.

“Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif strongly condemned a terrorist attack that led to the martyrdom of prominent scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh,” the Iran Foreign Ministry in a statement.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Israel so far has declined to comment on the alleged killing.



However, Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif alleged that Israel has a role to play in the murder. “Cowardice with serious indications of Israeli role—shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators,” Zarif tweeted.

Israel has long been suspected of carrying out a series of targeted killings of Iranian nuclear scientists nearly 10 years ago, reported Al Jazeera.