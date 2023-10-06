Real Story of Jaswant Singh Gill, Who Inspired Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj'

Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue hit the big screens on Friday, 6 October. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and written by Vipul K Rawal, the film is based on the real-life incident of the Mahabir Colliery in Raniganj, where 65 miners were saved from a flooded coal mine in November 1989.

Akshay's character in the biographical drama draws inspiration from mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who carried out the rescue operation.

Here's the real story behind the film: