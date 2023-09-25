‘Mission Raniganj’ Trailer: Akshay Kumar Is on a Mission to Rescue Coal Miners

Akshay Kumar in a still from Mission Raniganj.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube screengrab)
The makers of Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue unveiled the film's official trailer on 25 September. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film is inspired by the real life of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led Bharat's coal mine rescue mission at the Raniganj Coalfield in November 1989.
The biographical drama stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.
Sharing the trailer with his fans on social media, Akshay wrote in his caption, "Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill ji, eh trailer twahdi yaad vich twahdi bahaduri nu samarpit hai. (This trailer is in remembrance of your bravery.) In your memory, saluting your courage. Rab rakha. (May God bless.)
Have a look here:
In addition to the lead actors, the film also stars Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, Omkar Das Manikpuri in key roles.
Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor.
The film will hit the big screens on 6 October.
