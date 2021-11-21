As the World Phases Down Coal, Indian Co Jindal to Build a Coal Mine in Botswana

Representational Image
Photo: The Quint
Indian power company, Jindal Steel & Power, will start building a coal mine in Botswana's southeastern Mmamabula coalfields in 2022, reported Reuters.
This coal mine, aimed at producing 4.5 million tonnes of coal per year, is being built to supply the export market and a planned coal power plant, a company official told Reuters.
Neeraj Saxena, the Jindal Botswana country head, told Reuters:
At COP26 a collective commitment was made to shift from coal towards renewable sources of energy.
Despite this Botswana is working on developing its estimated 212 billion tonnes of coal resources, the report added.
In April, four power companies – Jindal, Minergy, African Energy Resources, and Maatla Resources – were shortlisted to build a 300 MW coal-fired power plant.
Renewable energy is currently only 2 percent of Botswana's total energy consumption. The country is aiming to increase this to 18 percent over the next 20 years.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)