'Mission Raniganj': Akshay Kumar's Film Title Changed Amid India-Bharat Debate

Akshay Kumar in the official poster for Mission Raniganj.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The makers of Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's upcoming film, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, unveiled its motion poster on 6 September.
Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film is inspired by the real life of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led Bharat's coal mine rescue mission at the Raniganj Coalfield in November 1989.
The film was earlier titled Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue. However, amidst the speculations about India being renamed Bharat, the makers decided to change the title.
The motion poster gives a glimpse of the gripping rescue operation that unfolded when miners found themselves trapped beneath the 350-foot-deep coal mine. Gill (played by Akshay) emerges as the central figure, rescuing the miners in a daring rescue operation.
Sharing the film's motion poster with his fans, Akshay wrote on Instagram, "Heroes don't wait for medals to do what's right! Watch the story of Bharat's true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. Teaser out tomorrow!"
Have a look at it here:
In addition to the lead actors, the film also stars Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, Omkar Das Manikpuri in key roles.
Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor.
The film will hit the big screens on 6 October.
