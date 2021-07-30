Dark Web Pricing Menu for 2021: What is Your Data Worth?

All your personal information including your name, email address, credit card numbers, online banking logins can be easily bought for Rs 75,000 (approx) on dark web, reveals a research by Privacy Affairs, a renowned cyber security research firm.

Notable organisations like Mobikwik, Dominos, Microsoft, Air India, BigBasket and even cybersecurity companies FireEye and SolarWinds have all been victims to serious data breaches in the last two years.

But, where does all this leaked information end up? For sale on the dark web of course.