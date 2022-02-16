‘Dear CM Kejriwal, Please Deliver on Your Promise & Regularise Guest Teachers’

Guest teachers of government school across Delhi protest outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence.
(Image altered by The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
In our country, promises are made by politicians and political parties only to be broken. Seven years ago, when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was fighting its first election in Delhi, they had promised us – the guest teachers working across government schools – to regularise our services.
Seven years later, this promise is yet to be fulfilled.
On Wednesday,16 February 2022, we again tried to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence to remind him that he had made a promise, but we couldn't meet him. We got to know that the CM is busy with campaigns in the election-bound states.
We held a protest at his residence between 12 pm to 6 pm. No government official came to talk to us about the issues that we are raising. This shows the seriousness of the Delhi government towards its employees.
The government needs to understand that after working for a decade, most of us have become overage to apply for various other jobs, so we do not have any other alternative but this job.
So we request the Delhi government to regularise our jobs and give us our due.
