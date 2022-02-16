‘Dear CM Kejriwal, Please Deliver on Your Promise & Regularise Guest Teachers’

In our country, promises are made by politicians and political parties only to be broken. Seven years ago, when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was fighting its first election in Delhi, they had promised us – the guest teachers working across government schools – to regularise our services.

Seven years later, this promise is yet to be fulfilled.

On Wednesday,16 February 2022, we again tried to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence to remind him that he had made a promise, but we couldn't meet him. We got to know that the CM is busy with campaigns in the election-bound states.