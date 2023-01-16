Give Me In Writing: Kejriwal to LG on Rejection of Teachers' Training in Finland

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 16 January, led a march along with his deputy Manish Sisodia to Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena's office in a matter related to Delhi government's proposal for sending government school teachers for training to Finland, which was allegedly rejected by LG.

He also asked the LG to give in writing that he had never rejected the proposal for sending government teachers for training to Finland.