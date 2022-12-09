NIA Arrests Alleged Mastermind Behind 2019 Tarn Taran Bomb Blast Bikramjit Singh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Bikramjit Singh, an alleged pro-Khalistan operative and the alleged mastermind behind the 2019 Tarn Taran bomb blast in Punjab, after his extradition from Vienna, Austria, the agency said on Thursday, 8 December.

What happened in the blast? Two people, Harpreet Singh and Vikram Singh, were killed in an accidental explosion on the outskirts of Pandori Gola village in Tarn Taran late 4 September 2019. A third, Gurjant Singh, was also injured in the explosion.

The three were allegedly trying to dig up explosives they had buried on a piece of land on the outskirts of the village, allegedly co-ordinated by Bikramjit Singh.