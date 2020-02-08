14 Killed in Firecracker Explosion in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
Several people were killed and many injured in a firecracker explosion in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Saturday, 8 February.
Speaking to media, Tarn Taran SSP Dhruv Dahiya quoted eyewitness account to suggest that “14-15 people” were killed in the incident.
Earlier during the day, news agency PTI reported that the explosion took place during a religious procession.
“During nagar kirtan, firecrackers were being burnt using explosive material because of which tractor-trolley exploded accidentally. According to eyewitnesses,14-15 individuals died on spot and three have been admitted to hospital in critical condition,” SSP Dahiya told ANI.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited)
