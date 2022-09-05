'We Live in Peace Here': Village in Tarn Taran Comes to Terms With Church Attack

Punjab has witnessed three major attacks on Christians in the past one week, sparking fears about the safety of the minority community in the state.

In the intervening night of 30 and 31 August, Jesus and Mary statues were vandalised and a car owned by a church functionary was sat on fire in Patti in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district.

This came a day after Punjab Police booked Baba Major Singh and 150 others for disturbing a Christian religious program at Daduana village in Amritsar district.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh came out in support of the people booked, many of them Nihangs, and demanded cancellation of the FIR.

On 31 August, a programme planned by Christians at Jandiala town in Amritsar district was not allowed by Punjab police as they didn’t have the permission for the event and a Sikh organisation had also lodged a complaint.