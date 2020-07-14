Indian Pushback Made Canadian PM Face Ugly Truth About Khalistanis

Canadian eyes are finally opening to the menace of the Khalistanis.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in his second avatar, seems wiser to the separatists living in the cool comfort of Canada and advocating violence against India. Most importantly, his minority government is distancing itself from the so-called ‘referendum 2020 for Khalistan’.

The bogus ‘referendum’ by the US-based ‘Sikhs For Justice’ group was always a lot of hot air – and with the pandemic bursting the balloon completely, traction for trash talk is low. Canadian members of parliament are increasingly embarrassed by Khalistani voices. At least in public.