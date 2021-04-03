Will India Be Able to Mine Its Way to a $5 Trillion Economy?

Public hearings are a vital part to get the environment clearance for projects, as the people who will be affected by the project get the chance to bring out their concerns to the government’s notice. However, the process of public hearings and consultations have been diluted over and over again.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in April 2018 had asked mining companies who had the environmental clearance under the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification 1994 to apply for the clearance under EIA notification 2006.

Now, in February 2021, the MoEFCC came out with an order in which it said that if mining companies had taken the environmental clearance under the EIA notification 1994 after a public hearing, then they could get the clearance under EIA notification 2006, without warranting another public hearing.

This could again lead to deliberate ignorance of legacy issues concerned with non-compliance of safety protocols or their blatant violation.