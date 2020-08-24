‘Govt Diluting EIA Rules For Business’: Activists Raise Red Flags

Vimlendu Jha says, “The most disgusting part of this draft is how role of civil society and role of citizens have been compromised. The draft, very clearly, says that citizens have no role or public consultation has no role in actually formulating a policy or talking about violation by an industry.”

He added, “In a way, we are saying that an industry does not need to take permission and needs to self asses and self report if there is a violation. Citizens are not allowed to do it.”