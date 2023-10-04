'Streamlining Ops': What's 'One District, One Force' Policy Manipur May Adopt?

The security official explained that at present, there are 214 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) deployed in the state where at least 175 people have lost their lives in the ongoing ethnic clashes between the Meiteis and the Kukis.

Talking about how the reshuffling will be carried out, the official added that while the BSF forces will only be deployed in the districts of Ukhrul, Churachandpur, and Imphal, the CRPF personnel will be deployed in Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, and other districts."

"The CRPF is the biggest force with 121 companies," the official said, which includes 10 companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and four companies of Mahila CRPF.

There are, however, exceptions to the proposed policy, the official said. He added that since the CRPF has more personnel, it is very likely that they may be posted in more than one district.