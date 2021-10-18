Watch: Two-Storey House in Kerala Collapses Into Gushing River Amid Heavy Rains

The incident took place on the morning of Sunday, 17 October. Fortunately, Reji and his family, the residents of the house, were evacuated from the house before it collapsed into the river.

The two-storey house was located in Koottickal near Mundakayam. The first floor of the house was built at the same level as the road, while the ground floor was below and adjacent to the river. The house seemed to have unhinged from the road after it developed deep cracks on the ground of the first floor. As the floods and the landslide in Koottickal – triggered by heavy rainfall – washed the soil along with it, the foundation of the house gave way.