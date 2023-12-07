'No Security Despite Threats': Wife of Karni Sena Chief Killed in Rajasthan

Amid a blame game in Rajasthan over the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed on Wednesday, 6 December, on the complaint of the wife of the deceased, alleging that the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government "did not provide adequate security to him".

Apart from Gehlot, Gogamedi's wife, Sheela Shekhawat Gogamedi, also made allegations against the Rajasthan Director General of Police.

What the complainant said: "My husband Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was facing constant threats to his life for the last two years. Due to this, my husband had several senior officials to provide security including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Director General of Police on 24 February, 1 March, and 25 March. Wrote a letter about it," Sheela Gogamedi said in her complaint.