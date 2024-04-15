Israel Has Reduced Gaza to Rubble. War With Iran Would be a Whole New Ball Game

The fires of the Israel-Hamas war are now threatening to burn the entire region.

On Saturday night, some 350 drones and missiles were launched at Israel by Iran, and though most were shot down, several missiles did hit some Israeli military facilities.

The world is now waiting to see if Israel retaliates, or as the Americans are suggesting, that having successfully dealt with the attack, Tel Aviv should declare victory and avoid further action against Tehran. As for Iran, its military mission at the United Nations (UN) announced that its military action had concluded.