Impact of Climate Change on Women: Creating a Gendered Lens in Climate Planning

Over the past two decades, India has seen an average increase in temperature of 0.7°C. Several states have witnessed erratic rainfall, longer drought spells, and severe heat waves.

Climate change has disproportionately impacted women due to their social and economic status, limited access to resources and negligible standing in the decision-making processes, and restricted mobility in times of crisis.

Socio-cultural norms and childcare responsibilities often prevent women from migrating or seeking refuge during climate change induced disasters.

Debabrat Patra from ActionAid found that “women were the last to enter cyclone shelters and first to leave” at the time when cyclone Fani hit Odisha in 2019.