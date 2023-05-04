Go First Files for Bankruptcy: What's Next for the Cash-Strapped Airline?

Air India and Vistara are the other two A320neo family operators in India, and are powered by engine maker CFM. What IndiGo did was it opted for CFM as part of its follow-on order, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

However, Go First chose to stick to P&W for its second round of orders too.

Go First said that grounded aircraft "due to P&W's faulty engines" grew from seven percent of its fleet in December 2019 to 50 percent in December 2022, costing it Rs 10,800 crore in lost revenue and additional expenses.

"It is crucial to note that Go First was already on cash-and-carry mode (it pays oil marketing companies daily per flight) and has now filed for voluntary insolvency resolution," Jinesh Joshi, a research analyst at financial services company Prabhudas Lilladher, told The Quint.

"Over the last year and a half, promoters had invested $366 million in the company, but it was not enough to cover expenses and the airline was planning to raise money in recent weeks, which apparently seems to have failed," he added.