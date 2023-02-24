Zee Insolvency Proceedings Stayed: What Does it Mean for Merger with Sony?

According to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) when any corporate debtor commits a default, a financial creditor, an operational creditor or the corporate debtor itself may initiate a corporate insolvency resolution process.

In case of a default of Rs 1 crore or more, a financial creditor can move the NCLT for initiation of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.

As per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Application to Adjudicatory Authority for Insolvency Resolution Process for Personal Guarantee to Corporate Debtors) Rules, 2019, creditors are also allowed to file claims against personal guarantors before the NCLT.

Additionally, a creditor (IndusInd bank in this case) may apply for the initiation of an insolvency resolution process against a personal guarantor (ZEEL here) under part III of the IBC.