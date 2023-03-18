Donald Trump Says He Expects To Be Arrested, Urges Supporters To Protest

Former United States (US) President Donald Trump said on Saturday, 18 March, that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday over a case of hush money that he allegedly paid to an adult film actress before the 2016 elections.

Referring to an alleged "leak" from the Manhattan district attorney's office, he wrote on his Truth Social platform, "Leading Republican candidate & former President of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take our nation back!"