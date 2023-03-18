Donald Trump Says He Expects To Be Arrested, Urges Supporters To Protest
Former US President Donald Trump said that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday, 21 March.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Former United States (US) President Donald Trump said on Saturday, 18 March, that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday over a case of hush money that he allegedly paid to an adult film actress before the 2016 elections.
Referring to an alleged "leak" from the Manhattan district attorney's office, he wrote on his Truth Social platform, "Leading Republican candidate & former President of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take our nation back!"
The case concerns a large sum of money, around $130,000, that Trump allegedly paid to prevent actress Stephanie Clifford aka Stormy Daniels from going public about their affair.
Prosecutors have been trying to charge Trump over the case.
If he is indicted, Trump will be the first ex-president in the country's history to be charged with a crime.
Trump's counsel told CNBC earlier this week that the 76-year-old would surrender to face criminal charges if he is indicted by the jury.
Trump, however, has denied that he had an affair with Daniels.
(With inputs from AFP and CNBC.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world
Topics: donald trump
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.