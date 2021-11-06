US Pharma Company Asks FDA for Emergency Use of Covaxin Among Children

United States (US)-based bio-pharmaceutical company Ocugen on Friday, 5 November, said that it had approached the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use of Covaxin – a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Ocugen partner Bharat Biotech in India – for those aged between 18 and 20, reported news agency AFP.

However, Ocugen's data may not be enough for an FDA approval as it has been been gathered from clinical trials conducted outside the US on a "small group of children."